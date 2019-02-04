Feb. 4, 2019, 11:26 PM GMT / Source: Reuters By Reuters

Amazon.com Inc. said on Monday it had named Starbucks Corp Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer to its board, making her the first black director of the e-commerce giant.

Brewer's appointment comes after Amazon last year said it was adopting a new policy to promote diversity on its board.

Amazon's 10-member board now has four women including Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath, Patricia Stonesifer.

Brewer, who has been with Starbucks for nearly two years, was previously CEO of Walmart Inc's warehouse chain Sam's Club.

Brewer has also been appointed to Amazon's leadership development and compensation committee of the board, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram