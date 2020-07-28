Amazon sets release date for Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary

Amazon Studios has set a Sept. 9 theatrical release for the Stacey Abrams voting rights documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy.”

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 18. It’s directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés. Abrams is a producer along with Garbus, Cortés and Dan Cogan.

Abrams ran as the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia and was the first Black woman to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in the United States. She narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who was accused by Abrams of voter suppression activities after he refused to resign as secretary of state while campaigning for governor.

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Today, we are 100 days out from Election Day — a pivotal moment in our mission to protect our democracy — and we need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” said Abrams. “The title ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away.”

Amazon bought worldwide rights to the documentary in June from the Story Syndicate production company.

“With 100 days left until one of the most important elections in American history, we are thrilled to officially announce ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ which will tell a powerful and harrowing story of the fight for the right to vote as well as arm citizens with the tools they need to protect this right,” Garbus and Cortés said. “The film will be accompanied by an ambitious and visionary action plan to reach voters and educate them across the nation.”

The filmmakers and Amazon will also launch the #ALLINFORVOTING social impact campaign with community-based organizations, non-profits, corporations, artists, activists and influencers. The campaign will develop content to combat misinformation about the voting process, and launch programming to educate and register first-time voters, mobilize communities to have their voices and values counted, and train citizens to know how to recognize and report voter suppression.

The online content will include resources and tools for visitors to register to vote, check registration status, get election reminders, find their polling place, access state by state election information, see “what’s on my ballot,” and request an absentee ballot. A local grant program to support grassroots organizations working to educate and mobilize voters will launch in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The campaign will also include a “Grow a Voter” educational initiative aimed at engaging the next generation of voters by using the film as a tool for conversation in the classroom, and developing a curriculum in partnership with movement leaders and distributed to teachers nationwide.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.