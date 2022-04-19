André Leon Talley left ‘speechless’ in ‘Finding Your Roots’ episode filmed before his death

The late fashion journalist André Leon Talley was rarely at a loss for words, but he was on the season finale of “Finding Your Roots,” the ancestor-tracing PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“I’m speechless,” Talley, who died in January at 73, told Gates upon learning that his great-great-grandfather was bequeathed, or willed as property, from one white owner to another.

“I have no words to articulate what I feel now," Talley said, "but it’s extraordinary to realize this history, that it is part of my history.”

The last episode of season eight airs Tuesday on PBS. The show helps celebrities and other guests find answers about their family history, through archival research and documents. Gates filmed with Talley in February 2021.

“I’ve often thought about them,” Talley said about his ancestors. “I’ve thought about, maybe imagine, in slavery or maybe not — but I just know that they were aware of being Black and indentured.”

“It was just the way the world was and the way the world is — and it’s a sad thing,” he added.

Talley, a fashion icon, was the first black man to be named creative director at Vogue, where he was also editor-at-large. He was often the only Black person sitting in the front rows at fashion shows, according to the magazine, and was the first to write about designers of color, including LaQuan Smith.

He’s wrote several books, including “A.L.T.: A Memoir,” where he described how his grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, and fashion editor and expert Diana Vreeland served as his inspiration for fashion. At the start of his career, Talley apprenticed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute under Vreeland, who became a close mentor. Before arriving at Vogue as fashion news director in 1983, Talley worked at famed artist Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and The New York Times.

Raised by his grandmother in the Jim Crow-era South, Talley was influenced by Southern culture, including the church, which he described as “the most important thing in life.” He also revealed the racism he experienced as he broke barriers in spaces with few people that looked like him, at one point getting called insulting names like “queen kong.”

Talley starred on the screen on multiple occasions, including in the 2017 documentary “The Gospel According to André,” taking viewers on his life journey starting from his Southern roots. He also made appearances in other films and shows, including “America’s Next Top Model,” where he served as a judge for four cycles.

