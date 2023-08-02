What does it take to make a hip-hop hit? TikTok.

As for White, his 1 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter are a result of his social media prowess and years of hard work — he isn’t quite an overnight success.

His current situation is a far cry from his life about three years ago, when White’s home caught fire and he and his brother were wrongfully arrested for the blaze. All charges were ultimately dropped. He drew modest praise for his 2019 album “Keep In Touch” and his 2021 EP “Things We Lost in the Fire.” But since then, White has gone from delivering pain-filled bars in a beanie and a hoodie in front of an old impala to commanding audiences at sold-out shows with a new signature look that includes a pair of watches and a silk scarf tied over beaded braids.

It’s been 50 years since hip-hop emerged in 1970s New York, a genre led by Black musicians that would forever change the music landscape. But the rise to rap stardom today is vastly different from recording demo tapes to hand out in front of record label offices, with the hope of breaking through the music industry's nearly impenetrable gates.

Social media has given musicians the opportunity to build independent brands online and reach millions of people instantly — circumventing the need for major labels. Virality can catapult a passionate rapper from obscurity to sold-out shows.

Armani White at Western Studios in Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. Sinna Nasseri / NBC News

The Hook

White previously had a taste of social media attention, he said, with some of his songs seeing 50,000 streams. But that paled in comparison to the popularity of “Billie Eilish”: After he shared that first clip on social media — a video of White excitedly listening to the song in a studio with friends — new fans were desperate for him to release the full song.

“I wanted to create FOMO, I wanted people to feel like they want this song,” White said. “We kept trying to create this idea that you’re missing out if you don’t have this song. That’s what we dragged for those few months, building up the anticipation.”

White had reason to be concerned. Social media trends come and go quickly; a sound heard in nearly every TikTok today could be old news by tomorrow.

“Social media happens so fast. There’s things I see happen all the time where someone has this hype, this moment, then the smoke kind of clears and it’s like, ‘We don’t really care anymore.’ I definitely had those moments where I thought we might’ve missed our shot.”

There was one problem: White couldn’t issue an official release without getting permission to use the original music sample from N.O.R.E. And his audience was getting antsy.

So he and his small team of friends decided transparency was the right tactic. White posted Instagram clips and TikTok videos about the holdup and the fun of having created a viral song. This, he said, maintained a connection with his fans as he worked behind the scenes.

He created rap challenges around the song and even got a nod from Eilish herself. Finally, after three months, White was able to clear the sample and officially release the song on streaming platforms like Apple Music.

Building the anticipation paid off: “Billie Eilish” had been used in more than 1 million videos on TikTok by September 2022.

The result was a relief for the rapper, but he knew he couldn’t take his foot off the gas just yet. He’d have to make the leap taking the viral song off the internet and into the real world.