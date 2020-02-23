BREAKING: B. Smith, celebrated restaurateur and model, dies at age 70

B. Smith, celebrated restaurateur and model, dies at age 70

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile," Smith's husband said Sunday.

By Doha Madani

Celebrated restaurateur and model Barbara Elaine Smith, known professionally as B. Smith, died Saturday after struggling with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Dan Gatsby, Smith's husband, announced on Facebook that she died late Saturday at the couple's home in Long Island.

B. Smith in New York in the 1990's.Anthony Barboza / Getty Images file

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile," Gatsby wrote.

Smith, 70, began her career as a model in the 1960s and became the one of the first African-American women on Mademoiselle's cover in July 1976. Smith expanded her modeling career by becoming a lifestyle guru, restaurateur and TV host.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013, at the age of 63, after experiencing bouts of forgetfulness.

