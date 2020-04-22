BET hosts COVID-19 relief special to aid black communities

The cable channel BET will broadcast a special telethon Wednesday night to support African American communities who are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-hour broadcast, “Saving Our Selves: A BET Covid-19 Relief Effort,” will feature prominent musical artists like Alicia Keys, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and the gospel singer Kirk Franklin, as well as the comedian Tiffany Haddish.
Kelly Rowland, Anthony Anderson, Terrence J and Regina Hall will host.
“COVID-19 is severely compounding pre-existing health and financial vulnerabilities many African Americans face, resulting in a significantly disproportionate impact on the black community,” said LeToya Glenn-Bacon, director of communications at the BET Network.
The telethon comes after an April 17 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggested COVID-19 has “disproportionately affected” African Americans.
“The BET COVID-19 Relief Fund will support and amplify relief efforts in these communities, with a focus on families in need of food assistance and emergency support,” Glenn-Bacon said.
In partnership with the NAACP and United Way Worldwide, a nonprofit that works with partners to pool fundraising efforts, the COVID-19 Relief fund will be disbursed to local community-based organizations.
Their primary focus will be cities most heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including New York, Atlanta and Detroit.
The event airs Wednesday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET.