April 23, 2019, 8:09 PM UTC By Erin E. Evans

Beyoncé is helping us all get in formation for the summer with the #BeforeILetGoChallenge, a new dance routine that is certified to get the party going at any barbecue, wedding or family reunion.

On Monday night, the singer posted her first ever Instagram story, highlighting fans across the country who have danced along to her new cover of the classic hit "Before I Let Go" by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The post shows several people following Beyoncé's instructions to create what could be seen as a remixed version of the Electric Slide.

The #BeforeILetGo challenge is the latest news for an already buzzing Beyhive. On Tuesday, the Houston-born singer finally made her sixth studio album "Lemonade," which was released three years ago, available on Spotify. On April 17, Netflix premiered "Homecoming," a concert film about her epic 2018 Coachella performances that were an ode to historically black colleges and the black experience.

She simultaneously dropped a surprise live album of the concert, including her rendition of "Before I Let Go." The song includes several instructions for how to dance along:

"Turn around, kick, then slide/ And twirl that ass to the right, now/ Ooh, bunny hop, bunny hop, drop, pop/ Cross your legs, turn around and clap/ Shuffle to the left, let's glide now," she sings. Watch as a few people on Instagram give it a go:

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.