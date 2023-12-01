Beyoncé drops new single ‘My House’ following release of ‘Renaissance’ film

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Fresh on the heels of her new film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” arriving in theaters, Beyoncé has dropped a new song, “My House,” to coincide with its release.

Viewers at screenings noted that the song appeared in the credits, and she released the distinctly Houston-adjacent “My House” on Thursday night, shortly after the pic released in theaters and right at store-turn on streaming services.

“I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself,” she says in a spoken-word moment on the song. “Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love!”

“My House” is a callback to her Houston roots, recalling the sneer of homegrown acts like UGK. “B---- I carried / When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (house) / Make love in the (house) / Stay up late in this (house) / Don’t give a f--- about my (house) / Then get the fuc up out my (house).”

Beyoncé had the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and tonight had her second premiere in London, where Taylor Swift made an appearance to seemingly return the favor for her appearance at her “Eras Tour” film premiere.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is a part-documentary, part-concert film that revisits her record-shattering Renaissance World Tour that concluded in October. In the film, she weaves together performances from the trek with vignettes that invite viewers into her personal life, with appearances from her mother Tina Knowles, husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

For more from NBC BLK, sign up for our weekly newsletter.