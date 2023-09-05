Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Beyoncé usually pulls out the stops for special occasions, and at her third and final concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday night, her own birthday was no exception.

At the show, the legendary Diana Ross led the crowd in a “Happy Birthday” singalong, and Kendrick Lamar — who also joined Beyoncé onstage on the final date of her “Lemonade” tour in 2016 — came out late in the show to perform “America Has a Problem.”

In the house for the show, according to multiple media reports, were Adele, Lizzo (who recently found herself uncanceled in Beyonce’s tour video), Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Normani, Brandy, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Rock, Kate Hudson, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance.

Beyoncé and Diana Ross during the "Renaissance World Tour" in Inglewood, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2023. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Several reports noted that Beyoncé took the stage at exactly 9:04 p.m. — her birth date.

Some two hours into the show, Ross took the stage to sing her 1976 hit “Love Hangover,” and then followed by leading the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday” for Beyoncé.

After giving a round of thank-yous, Beyoncé said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

She then gave more thank-yous and referenced her 2016 album, “Lemonade,” saying “I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons.”

She concluded by saying, “I thank you that I’m here at f---- 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God.”