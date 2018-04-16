Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Beyoncé gives $100,000 to 4 historically black colleges after Coachella performance

The singer announced the donations following her acclaimed performance at Coachella in which she honored historically black colleges.

Beyoncé attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images file

Beyoncé paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance over the weekend, and now the singer is donating $100,000 to four schools.

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University. One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

Beyonce becomes first black woman to headline Coachella

Beyonce's Coachella festival set was critically acclaimed, as Beyoncé who became the first black woman to headline the event paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

Fans were quick to dub the festival 'Beychella' following the singer's illustrious set, which featured appearances from Jay-Z and Solange, along with shout outs to black power icons Malcolm X and Nina Simone. Partway through the set, Beyoncé was joined by former Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her "Lemonade" album.

Female students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Designand and Spelman College were eligible for the scholarship.

