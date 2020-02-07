Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for calling for his freedom

Convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby thanked Snoop Dogg after the rapper apparently called for Cosby’s release from prison.
"It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death," Cosby wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you."
Cosby was responding to an Instagram post from Snoop Dogg criticizing CBS’ Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey that ended: “Free Bill Cosby.”
Cosby, 82, was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
Cosby's post follows a wave of criticism of King, a host on “CBS This Morning,” for asking retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie in an interview if she thought Kobe Bryant's legacy was "complicated" by a 2003 sexual assault charge.
King has said that a clip of the interview released on Twitter by CBS was part of a “wide-ranging" interview and was being taken out of context.
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month, had a rape charge dismissed after his 19-year-old accuser declined to testify. He later settled a civil suit with the woman, insisting that the encounter was consensual.
Since Bryant’s death, a debate has raged over how or whether to acknowledge this aspect of his life, as well as the larger issue of how to assess the achievements and legacy of famous black men accused of crimes.
On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg posted a response to the King and Leslie interview on Instagram, calling King, who is black, "out of pocket" and accusing her of attacking members of her own community.
"What do you gain from that? I swear to god, we the worst. We the f------ worst. We expect more from you, Gayle," the rapper said in the video. "Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f------ Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y'all."
Snoop Dogg also appeared to threaten King, urging her to "back off, b----, before we come get you."
Snoop Dogg did not immediately return a request for comment.
King did not respond to NBC New’s request for comment regarding Snoop Dogg’s apparent threat, however, Oprah Winfrey addressed the general threats King has allegedly been receiving in the wake of the controversy Friday on NBC’s “Today” show. “She is not doing well,” Winfrey said. “May I say she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and now has to travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked.”
In subsequent Instagram posts, Snoop Dogg posted pictures of King and Winfrey posing with Harvey Weinstein, implying that the two women did not hold the disgraced film mogul to the same standard as Bryant and Michael Jackson. Weinstein is currently facing trial in Manhattan on sexual assault and rape charges.
Even before the 2019 release of "Leaving Netherland,"an HBO documentary that featured two men's claims that Jackson molested them as children, questions have lingered over how to frame the musician's legacy.
"Did that fake ass Michael Jackson s--- to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing," Snoop Dogg wrote.