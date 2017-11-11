On a sunny fall morning in New York City, Jaylen Escalera, a giggling toddler with long eyelashes, lifts himself on his hands so he can reach into a toy box.

Unlike other boys, he has six fingers between his two c-shaped hands – one of them cleft - that he uses to support himself. He gazes at the plastic toys in primary colors and stands on two tiny stumps, the result of a double leg amputation.

But on Sunday, Jaylen turns 2, and his parents have a birthday wish: That he will walk on his new prosthetic legs on his own.

“Just the fact that he has his (prosthetic) legs is great,” said his mother, Jessica Gooding, 28, of the Bronx.

Jaylen was born with missing bones in his lower legs, deformed hands and a few other medical issues. Doctors at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia amputated his legs in July because they said the limbs were not functional and the operation would give him a greater chance at being able to walk.

On this morning, only person in the occupational therapy room at the Rose F. Kennedy University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Montefiore, in the Bronx, who does not seem to realize he has challenges. He plays, he laughs, and throws tantrums just like other babies. He likes Ritz Crackers, playing with his 4-year-old brother, Julian, and spinning on his rear end.

Many are also hopeful for the little boy who has become somewhat of a social media celebrity. This happened after Gooding began posting about him on a Facebook page geared toward African-American women who wear their hair naturally. These days, news about Jaylen generates thousands of likes and comments. One woman even set up a GoFundMe account to help Jaylen’s family with daily needs.