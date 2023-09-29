Black BYU student says he was harassed while filming social media posts

A member of the “Black Menaces,” a group of Black Brigham Young University students who regularly share on social media video interviews with white classmates, said he was confronted by a university staff member while he was conducting an interview last Tuesday, and was harassed by a classmate immediately after.

Sebastian Stewart-Johnson, a senior studying political science, told NBC News that he was recording an interview with a student when a BYU staff member approached and told him to immediately desist or else she would call 911.

After arguing, he said, the woman left. It was not clear if the staff member called 911, but Stewart-Johnson said he never heard anything else from her or the police.

After this incident, he said he was followed by another student, who had been recording him prior to the confrontation with the staff member. The student continued to follow him for 15 minutes, Stewart-Johnson said, and stood in front of his cameraman during interviews, in an attempt to obstruct filming.

Sebastian Stewart-Johnson. @realsebastiansj via Instagram

In a video shared on the Black Menaces’ social platforms, Stewart-Johnson, 23, is seen asking the student following him if he felt it was OK to follow people.

“Yeah, especially you guys,” the man responds. “You guys are the worst piece of journalism I’ve ever seen.”

The Black Menaces is a group of students at BYU who interview fellow students on camera about race, faith, equity and political topics. Members told NBC News in April 2022 that the group was created to highlight the challenges that come with being a person of color on campus, where only 1% of 34,000 students are Black. BYU, a private university in Provo, Utah, is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU’s filming policy says that people or businesses cannot film on campus for “promotional marketing, commercial, advocacy, or similar purposes.” This extends to anyone filming work that generates income through ads, music sales or other means. Stewart-Johnson told NBC News that he does not make any money off ad revenue on Black Menaces’ videos.

The policy also states that individuals “may take video and photographs for personal use that are unobtrusive, are in keeping with other campus policies, and do not interrupt campus programs, classes, or activities.”

The Cougar Chronicle, a conservative, student-run newspaper that is unaffiliated with the university, posted on Instagram that its editor-in-chief, Jacob Christensen, was the man following Stewart-Johnson and that he was encouraged to do so by the unidentified staff member. Neither the Cougar Chronicle nor Christensen responded to a request for comment.

“It was irritating me a lot because I’m a Black person who goes to this campus, there’s not much for me to do to protect myself,” Stewart-Johnson, a senior studying political science, told NBC News.

The Black Menaces’ social media posts received national attention last year, and today the group has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok.

In an Instagram video posted from his car shortly after the interactions with the faculty member and the student, Stewart-Johnson said he believes the incident would not have happened to a white student conducting similar interviews. He said he felt so frustrated and unsafe after the incidents that he left campus. He said that he did not return for two days.

Todd Hollingshead, BYU’s media relations manager, said that he didn’t have much information about what happened but that the university’s Office of Belonging reached out to Stewart-Johnson to talk about his concerns.

“We want to help all BYU students feel a sense of belonging and community on our campus,” Hollingshead said in an email to NBC News.

Stewart-Johnson confirmed that the Office of Belonging reached out, and that he ended up filing a report with the office, but said he doesn’t “really have much trust in them.”

After taking a week off filming after the incident, Stewart-Johnson said that he resumed filming Tuesday of this week.

“I was very lucky that multiple people came up to me to say sorry,” he said.