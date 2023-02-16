“I really wanted to put people in the shoes of where people through Black history have been in already,” Gault said, “and I wanted people to experience it up close and be able to interact with it in a new and fresh way.”

Gault’s virtual reality project took two months to complete and attracted people of all ages and races, he said. In addition to his “I Am A Man” project, Gault said he has also painted murals in the metaverse.

What intrigues Gault the most about the metaverse is the ability to “create something you couldn’t really create in the real world,” he said. The tool also makes it practical for people to create these experiences without spending a lot of money, he added.

The metaverse is attracting many Black-led organizations, like Route History, a museum based in Springfield, Illinois, that explores the history of Route 66 through the past experiences of Black travelers. In May, Route History will launch a metaverse experience allowing visitors to see the world from the perspective of four Black characters traveling along Route 66.

The project will include a baseball player traveling with his team, a blues singer traveling with her backup singer, a family of four and a World War II veteran.

Gina Lathan, right, leads a Route History tour for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, and staff from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Courtesy Gina Lathan

“We knew that there were so many stories of inspiration, and blueprints that have been laid on how we can develop our community and take better care of one another,” Gina Lathan, the founder of Route History, said. “But unfortunately, it had never been formalized in such a way that it told the story of our greatness.”

State Sen. Doris Turner, a champion of preserving Route 66’s Black history, said that using this “platform of the day” would help continue the tradition of sharing oral history in Black communities.

“More often than not in the African American family, our history is passed down through oral history — through talking to your aunts and your uncles, and your grandmothers and great-grandmothers around family events,” Turner said. “And we’re losing some of that. So, this is an opportunity to spur those conversations.”

Route History’s vice president, Stacy Grundy, said the new metaverse experience could also help local Black children take pride in their region’s history.

“When you look at these communities that the Green Book businesses were in, a lot of them today are some of the most distressed communities in the state,” said Grundy. “Because of that, the children who live in these communities — they don’t even know a community that looked like that 100 years ago. They have no idea of the prosperity of the people that walked the same streets as they did. So, this was a huge opportunity for us to recreate that and for them to be inspired and to be proud of their community and so that they see that someone before me already laid the groundwork and so now, they have that opportunity to do the same.”

What the future of the metaverse looks like

The metaverse may serve as a space for many young people to learn, but the number of those interested — including adults — is expected to rise, with more than 74% of U.S. adults joining or considering joining, according to Bankless Times.

In a a Pew Research Center survey of 624 technology innovators, developers, business and policy leaders, researchers and activists, 54% said they expect the metaverse will be a more refined, immersive, aspect of daily life for a half-billion or more people globally by 2040.

Virtual sanitation workers protesting and holding “I Am A Man” signs during a recreation of the Memphis 1968 sanitation strike in the metaverse. Courtesy Gabe Gault

Gault said while some people are still trying to grasp the idea of the metaverse, many people are using the space every day and he expects people will have more experiences in the metaverse in the future.

“I think history always repeats itself,” Gault said. “And I think that it’s important to always stay refreshed with even the little things that reference back to current events all the time.”

As for parents like Serrano, she can also see the metaverse as a tool to teach subjects in the future to children like her daughter, who said she wants to see Rosa Parks in the metaverse. Serrano, who is Puerto Rican, also said that although she is not Black, “if we were growing up in those times,” because of her skin color, “we would be treated pretty much the same way.”

That’s why teaching her daughter about Black history is so important, she said, and if it is by means of the metaverse, then she’s all for it.

“I’m always learning and I hope she’s always learning,” Serrano said, “and I feel like that’s the best way to get people involved, even if it’s a cool way like the metaverse.”