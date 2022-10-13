Brandy says she’s ‘following doctors’ orders’ amid report of a health scare

Brandy is speaking out after reports that she suffered a health scare.

On Oct. 12, TMZ, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the 43-year-old musician had been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after emergency medical services responded to a call at her home.

A few hours after the news broke, Brandy posted an update about her health on her Instagram story.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” the statement said. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.”

She then thanked everyone for their prayers and support, adding, “see you soon.”

Fans flooded Twitter with loving messages for the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer after learning about her health problems.

“Praying for Brandy’s speedy recovery,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “I really hope Brandy is ok! This news came so sudden! :(“

The “Queens” star had a busy summer. In June, she surprised fans when she joined Jack Harlow for a performance of his hit song “First Class” at the BET Awards 2022. Brandy added an original verse to the track and impressed the crowd with her rap skills.

In August, she reunited with her “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” co-stars Paolo Montalbán, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox and Bernadette Peters for the ABC “20/20” special honoring the 25th anniversary of the beloved 1997 movie.

The cast paid tribute to Whitney Houston, who played Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother in the film.

Earlier this year, Brandy channeled the late legendary singer during the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandy belted out the national anthem while wearing a white Prada tracksuit with red detailing. Her look resembled the outfit Houston sported when she delivered her unforgettable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 25 in 1991.

