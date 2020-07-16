Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue revealed that he was recently racially profiled by a security guard as he was entering the magazine's offices.

"Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place," Edward Enninful, the magazine's first Black editor-in-chief, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay."

He added that "just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was."

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the caption of the post, Enninful said that Condé Nast, which owns and distributes British Vogue, "moved quickly to dismiss the security guard." The company did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment, but confirmed to CNN that the security guard, who worked for a third party contractor, was dismissed from the site.

"It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin," Enninful wrote.

A handful of celebrities left supportive messages for Enninful on his post, including Naomi Campbell, Cynthia Erivo and Marc Jacobs.

"When will this change? Been happening in UK for so long," commented Campbell. "So sorry you had to go through that!! Don't let it deter you. Stay STRONG."

Enninful was appointed fashion director of British fashion magazine i-D and edited for Italian Vogue, American Vogue and W Magazine before he was appointed as British Vogue's editor-in-chief in 2017. He said he hoped to create a more diverse magazine that was "open and friendly" when he undertook the position.

"My Vogue is about being inclusive," he said at the time. "It is about diversity — showing different women, different body shapes, different races, different classes [and] tackling gender."

Earlier this month, Enninful was declared winner of the Professional Publishers Association Consumer Editor of the Year, becoming the first Black editor to ever win the award in its 40-year history.

"It would be disingenuous of me not to point out that I am the first black person to ever win this award — the first black person in 40 years," Enninful wrote on Instagram. "Diversity is making its way into our commissioning and on to our pages. But what about inside our workplaces? Who are we hiring? Who are we nurturing? Who are we promoting?"