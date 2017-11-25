As consumers invest hours and hours of searching for the best deals on holiday gifts for their loved ones, black business owners are asking consumers to invest that same time and money with them.

'Buying black,' said black business owners, is an investment not just for the businesses, but the entire black community.

“Black business owners have their ear to the street. They pour into the communities in which they reside,” Eldredge E. Washington, co-founder of the app Spendefy, told NBC News. “They play a role in building the communities in which they reside. By supporting them the way we do, we help to empower them.”

Washington and his friend Antwon Davis, created Spendefy two years ago to help small black businesses achieve success by providing them with resources needed to be successful.

A lack of resources, said Washington, is at the core of what plagues most communities today, especially the black community.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

Eldredge Washington and Antwon Davis of Spendefy. Spendefy

Dubbing it "the Yelp for black businesses," Davis said Spendefy provides small black businesses with much needed exposure.

“Consumers seek products and services regularly, but these businesses do not have the bandwidth or the time available to figure out how to compete as technology changes every single day," he said.

Using the app is simple. All one has to do is log in, search their area, and find the black-owned businesses near them. Businesses can be found by searching location, keyword(s), or category.

For Eric Patrick, CEO and founder of Black Market Exchange, 'Buying Black' is a statement but more than just a mantra within the black community.

“Money can last longer within our community,” he told NBC News via email. “Which then can be used for further progression not only of businesses, but income in households to use towards higher education and skills training.”

Through Black Market Exchange, Patrick attempts to educate people of color, especially millennials, on best practices of investing. Because most black businesses are not publicly traded companies, he said the best means of supporting them is by being consumers.

“When shopping at black businesses, we should look at our acts of frequenting them as investing with the return being the further progression of people in our community,” he said, “As well as a means for them to feed their families and provide their children with more opportunities.”

Jay Bobo and Latesha Williams, owners of Cards for All People told NBC News that the business they receive has direct impact; whether it’s Grandma Pat, their attorney Kwame, or the cast and crew of their upcoming game show Black Card Revoked.

“We hire local students and especially grandmothers to join our fulfillment team to help meet the demand of our consumers,” Williams said via email. “Grandmothers are mature and hard-working. These elders are the backbone of the community — supporting them supports entire families. We’re fostering opportunities and growth for future generations.”