California beachfront returned to heirs of Black owners

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were harassed and finally stripped of the land nearly a century ago.

The event marked the final step in a complex effort to address the long-ago wrong suffered by Charles and Willa Bruce, entrepreneurs whose resort on the shore of the now-upscale city of Manhattan Beach was known as Bruce’s Beach.

Against the backdrop of waves washing onto the sunny Manhattan Beach shoreline, county Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan handed a certified copy of the land transfer to Anthony Bruce, a great-great-grandson of the Bruces.

Anthony Bruce, a great-great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, holds up the title deed of the oceanfront property known as Bruce's Beach during a dedication ceremony Wednesday in Manhattan Beach, Calif. He is joined by wife, Sandra, to his right, and Los Angeles County officials. Jae C. Hong / AP

State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored a state bill that was necessary to enable the county to transfer the land to the heirs, said it will not reverse the injustice.

“But it represents a bold step in the right direction,” he said. “It represents a template for other states to follow.”

The land was purchased by the Bruces in 1912. They suffered racist harassment from white neighbors, and in the 1920s, the Manhattan Beach City Council condemned the property and took the land through eminent domain. The city, however, did nothing with the property, and it was transferred to the state of California in 1948.

In 1995, the state transferred it to Los Angeles County, with restrictions against further transfers. The county built its lifeguard training headquarters on the property, which also includes a small parking lot.