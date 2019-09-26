Breaking News Emails
Rapper Cardi B said she was sexually harassed by a photographer during a magazine photo shoot, and that when she told the publication's owner he showed little concern.
During a clip of Thursday's episode of WeTV's "Untold Stories of Hip Hop," the rapper told host Angie Martinez that the photographer was "trying to get close" to her during the shoot.
Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, said the photographer told her: "Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' and then exposed himself.
"I was so f---ing mad," Cardi told Martinez, adding that she quickly grabbed her belongings and left the set.
The Grammy winner did not name the photographer or the publication, and it is unclear when the alleged incident occurred.
Cardi told Martinez that when she told the magazine's owner what happened, he did not take any action.
"He just looked at me like, 'So? And?'," the "Money" rapper said, adding, "When I see the #MeToo movement, there's girls from the 'hood I know that went through the same type of treatment. ... It happens really every day."
When asked if she has experienced a similar type of harassment more recently in her career, Cardi quickly said no, and that if something like that were to happen to her again she would "put you on blast on my Instagram."
This isn't the first time the Bronx-born rapper has referred to her experience of being sexually harassed. During an interview last year with Cosmopolitan magazine, she briefly discussed the encounter while opening up about the #MeToo movement and the hip hop community.
Cardi said that she knows of other women in the community who have had similar experiences, but their complaints are not taken seriously. "A lot of video vixens have spoke out about this and nobody gives a f---," she said. "I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what?'"