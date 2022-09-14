Cardi B surprises her former Bronx middle school with 100K donation for the arts

Grammy Award winner Cardi B gave the students at her former middle school in the Bronx a big surprise Tuesday when she stopped by with a $100,000 donation.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper greeted a roaring crowd of more than 100 students at I.S 232, the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights, and spoke to them about the importance of working hard and the role the school played in her life.

“This school means a lot to me, more than any school I’ve ever been to,” Cardi B said in a clip of her speech, recalling the challenges she faced as a school-aged student in the Bronx. “The decisions you make now are very pivotal.”

The “Hustlers” actor was joined by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, a nonprofit social justice organization, during her visit to her alma mater.

Cardi B explained the donation could go toward supporting after-school programs, including tutoring, music and dance.

This is not the first time Cardi B has given back to her Bronx hometown. Earlier this year, she pledged to pay for the funeral and burial costs for the victims of an apartment building fire that killed 17 people. The fire on Jan. 9 was said to be the deadliest blaze New York City has seen in decades. Cardi said she never has second thoughts about supporting her community.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi B previously said in a statement. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

Banks said the school is thankful to receive the funding for the performing arts program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Banks said in a statement.

Her visit was part of a tour led by CCD to support students of marginalized backgrounds across New York City. The rapper also made stops in Brooklyn and Queens.

