Chadwick Boseman visited children with cancer while waging private battle with the disease

While Chadwick Boseman was privately battling cancer, the “Black Panther” star visited children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital who had the disease.

"It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission!," the St. Jude Children's Hospital tweeted on Sept 12. 2018.

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and died Friday from the illness at age 43, according to a statement from his family.

St. Jude Hospital paid tribute to Boseman in a social media post Saturday.

"Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," the hospital said in the post. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman."

The revelation of Boseman's cancer diagnosis has cast the actor's life and career in a new light.

In a resurfaced video of a SiriusXM interview from February 2018, Boseman breaks down in tears while describing his meetings with two terminally ill young boys who were eagerly awaiting the release of “Black Panther." Both boys died of cancer before getting to see the movie, he said.

"Just to experience those two little boys' anticipation of this movie," Boseman said in the interview as he choked up. "Yeah. It means a lot."

In a statement posted to Boseman's social media accounts after his death, his family said that "Chadwick persevered through it all." While he brought many characters to life "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy... . It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."