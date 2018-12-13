By Janelle Griffith

Chance the Rapper has embarked on what he calls a religious "sabbatical" to "learn the Word of God."

The 25-year-old Chicago native who has called himself a "Christian rapper" announced his plans on Instagram.

“I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical,” said the rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, in an Instagram post on Dec. 7. “I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with.”

He has since posted updates, although without giving some details such as his location.

The Grammy Award-winning musician said in a post that he was raised to know Christ, but hasn’t taken it upon himself to devote time to reading the Bible.

“We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word,” the Chicago native said in his announcement. “I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it.”

The multitalented entertainer who counts rapping, songwriting, acting, producing and, most recently, local media ownership, among his credits, said his decision was influenced by the birth of his nephew. The newborn is "the first boy of the next line," and "he needs his uncle to be educated," Chance the Rapper said.

He said he would be back “soon enough” with five or more books from the Bible read.

He also pledged to quit smoking.

Since his announcement, he has documented his journey in a series of Instagram posts.