A fraternity's headquarters has decided to suspend its Cornell University chapter until 2020 following an internal investigation that was spurred on by an alleged assault being looked at by police as a possible hate crime.

Authorities in Ithaca, New York, responded to reports of a fight early Friday involving several students at the Ivy League school, a police report said.

Those students were initially believed to be members of the already suspended Cornell chapter of Psi Upsilon, according to the fraternity headquarters' website.

After an internal investigation, however, Psi Upsilon's headquarters announced in a statement on Wednesday that the students involved in the alleged assault were not initiated members of Psi Upsilon.

Only one suspect was identified in the altercation: John Greenwood, 19, who was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

Thomas Fox, executive director of Psi Upsilon, told NBC News that "Greenwood is not, nor was ever, a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity."

Witnesses claimed Greenwood used racial slurs against the victim, who is black, and authorities say they are investigating if the attack was racially motivated.

Raymond Schlather, Greenwood's attorney, said his client was "in no way involved in any physical altercation of any kind," adding, "nor did he commit any crime."

"To be clear, the use of the n word [sic], and any related racist or derogatory language, is completely unacceptable not only at Cornell but anywhere in America," Schlather wrote in an email. "My client understands this well; such language not only offends his values but does not reflect the person he is."

But in an emailed statement to NBC News, Greenwood apologized for his use of the slur and said he "deeply regret[ed]" his actions.

"I used language that was completely unacceptable and inappropriate; language that neither reflects my values nor who I am. For that, I accept full responsibility and sincerely apologize to my fellow students, the entire Cornell community and my family and friends, he wrote. "Looking ahead, I am committed to doing everything I need to make things right. In the fullness of time I am confident that the truth of what happened will be clear. However, even a full exoneration cannot justify my use of such abhorrent language."

After reports of the alleged assault surfaced and the fraternity had been indefinitely suspended, a statement from Cornell said that the Psi Upsilon alumni Board of Governors agreed to continue renovations on the chapter's fraternity house, which had been vacant since last year.

Upon the house's finished renovation in 2018-19, the location would be open to "student organizations at Cornell that are dedicated to promoting a diverse and inclusive student community."

Psi Upsilon later updated its statement, saying that after the investigation yielded no members were involved in the alleged assault, the suspension would be changed from indefinite to last only until 2020.

It was not immediately clear if the fraternity house will be returned to the chapter once the suspension is lifted.

Cornell's Psi Upsilon chapter, which dates back to 1876, has been embattled since last year when its president, Wolfgang Ballinger, was charged in connection with a sex assault at the fraternity house.

The fraternity initially faced an interim suspension, but after the chapter violated the terms of the suspension by throwing a party, Cornell revoked its recognition of Psi Upsilon for three years, reported student newspaper The Cornell Daily Sun.

Instead of being eligible for recognition in 2019, the fraternity has instead been given the four-year suspension because its headquarters learned some members were still recruiting pledges, according to a statement.

"The chapter was originally planning to petition for reinstatement with Cornell this fall, but we feel it is best to wait to restart after all initiated members who are current students have graduated. Further, we are encouraged by the actions of the Chi Board of Governors, the alumni who oversee the chapter house, for their cooperation, assistance and quick action in this situation," the statement read.

Psi Upsilon added that it will work with Cornell to reinstate the chapter once the suspension ended.

"Our thoughts are with the young man who was assaulted, and all the students at Cornell who are affected by this atrocious crime," Fox said in a statement.

He added that the "crimes reported on the evening of September 15th are in opposition to these values and have no place in Psi Upsilon Fraternity or at any college campus."

Cornell President Martha Pollack said the school "will take appropriate disciplinary action against individuals and organizations involved" once an investigation is completed.

Several additional steps to combat racially motivated crimes were announced in the statement, including directing the heads of the Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils to develop diversity training.