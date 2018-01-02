Sign up for the
NEWS
newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Sponsored by
Dallas County's first black sheriff sworn into office
Share this —
Dallas County's first black sheriff sworn into office
by Associated Press /
Jan.02.2018 / 9:14 PM ET
Marian Brown
Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Latest
in
News
NBCBLK
The doctor is in: How 'Chicago Med' actor Roland Buck III is chasing his dreams
NBC OUT
Advocates celebrate 'huge win' against Trump's transgender military ban
Weather
South braces for possible snow as cold weather ravages the East Coast
About
Contact
Careers
Privacy policy
Terms of Service
SiteMap
Advertise
AdChoices
© 2017 NBC UNIVERSAL