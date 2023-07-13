Damar Hamlin tears up on stage while honoring Buffalo Bills trainers who saved his life

Damar Hamlin fought back tears July 12 at the ESPY Awards when he honored the Buffalo Bills training staff for saving his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January.

The trainers accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which honors former Arizona Cardinals standout Pat Tillman, who died in Afghanistan after he left the NFL to enlist in the Army following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Hamlin received a standing ovation when he emerged on the stage, prompting him to cry.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills presents the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the trainers of the Bills at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. ABC

“Please welcome this year’s recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service: the training staff of the Buffalo Bills,” he said during the ceremony.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed and his heart stopped while making a tackle during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game would be canceled and Hamlin’s story became national news as he recovered from the episode.

Head trainer Nate Breske accepted the award, along with the rest of the Bills training staff.

Head trainer Nate Breske accepts the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the trainers of the Bills at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. ABC

“Damar — first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother,” he said while delivering his speech.

Breske also said he hopes Hamlin’s story can raise awareness about cardiac emergencies.

“If there is one thing we hope you take away from this tonight, learn CPR and how to use an AED because they save lives,” he said. “You don’t have to be perfect. We always say, doing something is better than doing nothing.”

Hamlin, who appeared at the Super Bowl with the first responders and medical personnel who saved him, has not played since his cardiac arrest, although he does plan to return after he was cleared to do so in April.

He also remains acutely aware how fortunate he is to be alive.

“Life is a precious gift. it’s a blessing to see another birthday. I can’t begin to explain the feelings,” he wrote on Instagram when he turned 25 in March. “(And) even if I could, you probably still wouldn’t know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today!”