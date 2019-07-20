Breaking News Emails
Actress Danai Gurira on Friday confirmed that she is leaving AMC’s show “The Walking Dead.”
During the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira said that season 10 will be her last playing the character Michonne in the TV series.
"I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show," she said on the Friday afternoon panel.
Season 10 of the zombie apocalypse drama is expected to start Oct. 6.
“We're hoping to treat fans to a lot of very cool, meaty stories for Michonne," showrunner Angela Kang told The Hollywood Reporter. "We love Danai."
Gurira, who has been on the show since 2010, said during the panel that her decision to leave was a difficult one, but it came down to a “calling and other things I feel called to … as a creator of work.”
“The Walking Dead family is forever," she tweeted. "The connection between us never ends.”
Gurira played General Okoye in the blockbuster film, "Black Panther," and other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.
While multiple cast members of "The Walking Dead" have made their exit over the past couple of seasons, the show has announced new additions ahead of the premiere of season 10.
Actress Thora Birch will play a Whisperer named Gamma who is "fiercely protective" and Kevin Carroll will play Virgil, a man who is "desperately trying to get home to his family," show executive producer Gale Anne Hurd said during Comic-Con.