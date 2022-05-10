Black women's lacrosse team pulled over in Georgia, searched for drugs

The women’s lacrosse team for Delaware State University, a historically Black university, was heading home last month after playing three games in Florida when Georgia police interrupted their journey — with a drug-sniffing dog.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the bus over, citing a traffic violation, then entered the vehicle to inform the team that their luggage would be searched for narcotics. One officer, speaking to the students before the search, emphasized that marijuana is illegal in Georgia for recreational use.

“If there is something in there that is questionable, please tell me now,” the officer said in a video recorded by team member Sydney Anderson. “Because if we find it, guess what? We’re not going to be able to help you.”

He said they would also be looking for “anything that you could put marijuana in,” such as smoking devices or scales that can measure portions. Nothing illegal was found during the search, according to a statement released Monday by DSU president Tony Allen.

Anderson, a sophomore player, said in an Instagram post this week that she is “disappointed but not surprised” by the incident, and that the team displayed no probable cause for suspicion that any of the members had kept drugs in their luggage.

“Our constitutional rights were violated and justice needs to be served,” Anderson wrote. “Time and time again, racial encounters happen without being formally addressed.”

They conducted a 20-minute-long search with the dog, she wrote, before allowing the team to get back on the road. She recounted in The Hornet Newspaper, DSU’s campus news outlet, that the officers tossed underwear and menstrual products as they went through the luggage, and that two officers quickly became six.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said in a press conference Tuesday that officers had stopped several commercial vehicles the same morning of the incident and found contraband in another bus. He said deputies were unaware of the race of the vehicle’s occupants.

“At the time, or even the weeks following, we were not aware that this stop was received as a racial profiling,” Bowman said. “Although I do not believe any racial profiling took place based on the information I currently have, I welcome feedback from our community on ways that our law enforcement practices can be improved while still maintaining the law.”

In his statement, Allen wrote that he is “incensed” by the encounter and that he is investigating it alongside DSU’s general counsel and athletic director.

“It should not be lost on any of us how thin any day’s line is between customary and extraordinary, between humdrum and exceptional, between safe and victimized,” Allen wrote. “That is true for us all but particularly so for communities of color and the institutions who serve them. The resultant feelings of disempowerment are always the aggressors’ object.”

Delaware State is one of five HBCUs with lacrosse teams, according to USA Lax Magazine. The incident comes two months after members of Howard University’s women’s lacrosse team were verbally assaulted with racial slurs as they prepared for a game on the campus of Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.