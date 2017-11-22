In the midst of a contentious political climate and a country divided by racial tensions, writer/director Dan Gilroy has one hope – that viewers of his latest movie "Roman J. Israel, Esq." will understand the valor of activism.

“What I am trying to do is pay homage to those who commit themselves, those who try to make the world a better place,” Gilroy told NBC News during a phone coversation. “There is a price that comes with being an activist. Activism is heroism, particularly given the fact many activists fight and very few people are made aware of their contributions.”

In theatres nationwide Wednesday, the movie, starring Denzel Washington, centers on a civil rights lawyer who thrives off of being in the shadows and poking holes in the injustices of the legal system.

“Roman is a guy who is utterly invisible but a hero,” Gilroy said. “Anyone could walk past him on the street and not give him a second look. He is not anyone that you would take interest in – he gets beat up, he gets mocked. But he is a man who carries justice and fairness in his mind and in his heart.”