Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial Tuesday after being convicted last month of murdering George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the request alleging that Chauvin's ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity. The motion alleges that the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial.

Since the court failed to sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," they were not only subjected to prejudicial publicity but also "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution," Nelson's filing said.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death.

