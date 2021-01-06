Dr. Dre says he's 'doing great' after apparent brain aneurysm

Music mogul Dr. Dre suffered an apparent brain aneurysm on Monday and is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

His team issued a statement from him Tuesday night, saying, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

The rapper and producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was reportedly rushed by ambulance to the medical center’s intensive care unit on Monday. The prolific producer is currently in “stable and lucid condition,” per TMZ.

Dre is widely regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop, surpassing Sean “Diddy” Combs when Beats Electronics, the company he launched in 2008 alongside longtime friend and collaborator Jimmy Iovine, was sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014. The former co-owner of Death Row Records and N.W.A co-founder also produced the 2015 N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

As a musician, the 55-year old hip-hop legend’s hits include the Grammy-winning “Let Me Ride,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” “and “Forgot About Dre,” released between 1992 and 2001. His work with Eminem has been consistent through the decades, with Dre’s most recent song credit appearing on the 2020 album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B,” where Dre raps on “Guns Blazing” and also served as a co-producer for another track. Throughout his career, Dr. Dre has produced tracks for a multitude of artists including Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, among others.

Dr. Dre’s first solo album, “The Chronic,” released in 1992, was selected for inclusion into the National Recording Registry in 2020, signifying its representation of U.S. music history.

Tracks from Dr. Dre’s extensive catalog have earned many awards over the decades, including six Grammys, both for rapping and producing.

He is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage. A hearing on spousal support and their prenuptial support had been set for Wednesday.

Los Angeles is currently experiencing a massive spike of COVID transmissions that is straining the hospital system.

