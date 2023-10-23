Dwayne Johnson says museum will need to fix wax figure's mismatched skin tone

Dwayne Johnson announced on Instagram that he is reaching out to the Musée Grévin in Paris after it unveiled a botched wax figure of the A-list Hollywood star. Fans reacted in horror earlier this month at the museum’s light-skinned wax figure of Johnson, complete with a suburban dad kind of outfit that Johnson is almost never seen in. The wax figure drew instant comparisons to Mr. Clean, and Johnson re-shared to his Instagram a video from comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. in which the wax figure was roasted.

“You know Black a-- Samoan The Rock? That’s how Paris thinks he looks,” Jefferson Jr., says in the video. “They turned The Rock into a pebble!… it looks like The Rock has never seen the sun a day in his life… You make the rock look like he David Beckham. It looks like The Rock is going to be a part of the royal family. Did y’all even Google him?”

“Knew my boy James Andre Jefferson Jr. had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs,” Johnson wrote in the caption of the video. “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements — starting with my skin color. And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

As reported by Today, the botched wax figure left many Johnson fans shocked. One person commented on social media, “Yikes! That is not the Rock, maybe his stuntman lol.” Another fan asked, “Why would you white wax (wash) him?”

“Who is this because uhhhh… You do know he’s Samoan and Black right lol?” asked another Johnson supporter.

While Johnson is currently on strike as a member of SAG-AFTRA, he’s gearing up to release his Amazon/MGM Christmas movie “Red One” later this year. He stars opposite Chris Evans in the holiday action tentpole, which he also produced.