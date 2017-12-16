4. Creating spaces for Black Girl Magic.

I mean, one of my favorite people right now in terms of just trajectory is Issa, you know Issa Rae because there wasn’t, she wasn’t invited to the table and she’s like, "Okay well, that’s cool, I’m not invited so I’m gonna go over here, I’m gonna make my own buffet, I’m gonna create my own meal, I’m gonna invite my own people, and they’re going to show up." And they did, and it’s gonna grow and it did, and it’s gonna get better and all that happened.

Then all of a sudden she became formidable and she became profitable and somebody else was like, “Hey now, you know, we need to take this on and take a look at it." And HBO bought the brand and got in business with her which was the smart thing to do. But what I love was her, you know, she wasn’t deterred by the fact that she wasn’t invited. She was like, “Okay well that’s fine, I’m not gonna be deterred by that, I’m gonna create my own space and I’m gonna work at that, and continue to excel.”

5. She talks about fear.

There are things that we can’t anticipate and predict, and if we rely simply on those things to give us the justification or to give us the green light to move we could be stuck and stagnant, and arrest our own development, so I think it’s important that we don’t do that, that we don’t search outside of ourselves for all kinds of permission to do the thing that we’re called to do.

6. Her relationship with Marlon Wayans.

(Marlon) and I have known each other since ’95, that was the first time we worked together on “The Wayans Brothers” and I was making out with Shawn. Hahaha.

Essence Atkins (L) and Marlon Wayans attend the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

One of the things that I love about working with him (Marlon) and I think vice-versa is that we know that wherever he leads, I’m gonna be right there and vice versa. So there’s this unspoken kind of dance and dialogue, it’s like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, you know, we’re dancing this dance, and I’m just trusting that he’s leading me and he’s got my back.

7. The show "Marlon."

The show is loosely based on his real life situation. He is a father, he has two children with a woman that he is unconventionally close to, they’re not a couple, but they are a family, and he wanted to tell that story. Our show "Marlon" is about a newly divorced couple weeks after they’re finalizing their divorce, trying to figure out how to stay a family and what that looks like and what that means post-divorce.

8. Art imitating life. How "Marlon" is helping her heal from divorce.

I file for divorce and three weeks later, I’m being chosen to play a newly divorced woman with one of my favorite people on the planet, and I’m gonna have to talk about this and I’m going to have to use everything that I feel, and everything I’m going through, and all the confusion and everything that is real for me right now, and I’m gonna have to tinker at it and I’m gonna have to poke at it, and I’m gonna have to analyze it, and I’m gonna have to sit with it and hug it, and I’m gonna have to push at it to play Ashley, to figure out how this resonates for her and my God, how amazing is that. The timing of it. How healing is that, if I look at it the right way and thankfully I have enough joy in my life and enough people who love me, where that’s possible.

MARLON Pilot Pictured: (l-r) Essence Atkins as Ashley, Marlon Wayans as Marlon, Amir O'Neil as Zackery, Notlim Taylor as Marley NBC / Tyler Golden/NBC

9. The illustrious club of black women in Hollywood.

I am in this other space you know, and honestly the space that I’ll claim even before the comedy space is the space of like “grown ass women.” You know, women who’ve been through some things, women who are honest enough to talk about those things, women who are evolving, and pursuing things and entrepreneurs and creating platforms.

And that is the club that I feel like I belong in, that’s the club I know that like Regina (Hall) and Gabrielle (Union) and (Queen) Latifah and Jada (Pinkett-Smith), and Nia (Long), like we all are apart of this group that has been working and evolving and moving forward and growing, and having life kind of shift us and shape and angulate us, and we’re still here, we’re still standing we continue in my opinion to get better.

