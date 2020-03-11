Fate of historic 'Ebony,' 'Jet' archive to be determined by advisory group

Images from Muhammad Ali in action to Earth Kitt reading by the pool could soon be available to the public as the fate of the most significant collection of African American life in the past century might soon be decided.
Last year, the Johnson Publishing Company, publisher of the magazines “Ebony,” “Jet” and other iconic African American periodicals, filed for bankruptcy, leaving the historic archive’s future up in the air. Shortly afterward, a consortium of foundations acquired the publisher for $30 million to donate the collection to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Getty Research Institute.
The consortium includes the Ford Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Smithsonian Institution.
The group recently formed an advisory council — comprising professors, historians and experts of African American history — to lead the distribution of its photographic archive, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
“Establishing such a robust Advisory Council for this project is a critical step forward in our work to preserve and share this national treasure,” Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander said.
The archive includes more than 4 million photographs, recordings, negatives and slides capturing a wide range of prominent black individuals, from activists like Martin Luther King Jr. to artists like Maya Angelou, as well as everyday people.
The acquisition is an effort to preserve and document the rich history of African American culture that is often overlooked, according to a statement from the nonprofit group of owners.
It is currently housed in Chicago, where the advisory council will help evaluate the collection and develop related programming before being distributed to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Getty Research Institute. The cultural institutions will secure and digitize the collection ahead of its public display.
Before its wide distribution, the MacArthur Foundation will host an event this summer in Chicago showcasing selected pieces from the archive.
“This collection presents an extraordinary visual experience that will provide scholars, researchers, journalists and the wider public an unparalleled opportunity to explore the nuances and intricacies of 20th century African American culture,” Spencer Crew, interim director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, said.
“We are eager to make the archive accessible for widespread use for generations to come.”