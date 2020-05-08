Father and son arrested and charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

By Doha Madani
The father and son who are accused of killing an unarmed black man in Georgia earlier this year have been arrested after video of the incident sparked widespread outrage.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder.
Arbery, 25, was shot to death in Brunswick, a coastal city about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 23 as he was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. His family insists he was out jogging, while the McMichaels claimed they though he was a burglar.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.