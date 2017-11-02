MIAMI (AP) — Six firefighters in Miami have been fired after a noose was hung over a black firefighter’s family photo and lewd pictures drawn on it.

The Miami Herald reports that the firefighters were terminated Wednesday after a police investigation into the Sept. 9 incident at the fire station.

Miami City manager Daniel Alfonso said in a statement that investigators found sexually explicit and racially offensive conduct by the six fired employees.

Miami Fire Station 12 NBC Miami

Miami International Association of Firefighters President Freddy Delgado says the union is aware of the incident but “remains unclear about the facts.”

“We expect all of our members to be provided a safe, comfortable workplace and also to have a fair and complete investigation and just discipline when it's warranted," Delgado said in a statement. "We are very disturbed by the allegations and look forward to the opportunity to review all the facts.”

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Chief Joseph Zahralban, and Alfonso will hold a news conference Friday to discuss the incidents.