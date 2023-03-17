'Great British Bake Off' taps Alison Hammond to cohost next season

ITV presenter Alison Hammond has been tapped as the new co-host on “The Great British Bake Off,” replacing Matt Lucas.

Hammond confirmed the news on Friday morning with a short clip featuring the full “Bake Off” hosting line-up in figurines made out of icing. “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! let’s have it — The cake that is [emoji] so excited,” she tweeted.

News of her appointment was first reported on Thursday evening by the Daily Mirror. Channel 4 confirmed Hammond’s hire on Friday.

The broadcaster’s chief content officer Ian Katz said of the show’s latest host: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

Hammond, who participated in the celebrity version of “Bake Off” in 2020, will join Noel Fielding as co-host on the next season of the iconic baking show. She’s the first person of color to serve as a host on the long-running baking show, which launched in the U.K. in 2010.

Lucas — who himself replaced Sandi Toksvig in 2020 — announced his departure as co-host in December, citing problems juggling other projects alongside “Bake Off.”

Hammond is best known in the U.K. as the presenter of ITV’s “This Morning.” She also recently co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards with Richard E. Grant. The Birmingham-born host is known for her sunny presenting style, booming laugh and skill at making even the prickliest interviewees feel at ease on air. Sources told Variety that she was a hit backstage at the BAFTAs, where Hammond was interviewing celebrities for a new studio segment of the show.

“The Great British Bake Off” first aired on the BBC in 2010 but moved to Channel 4 in 2017. The show finished Season 13 in November. It will return for its celebrity edition on Channel 4 on Sunday.