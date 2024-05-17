Haitian Flag Day 2024: A guide to events and ways to celebrate Haitian pride

Haitian Flag Day commemorates the creation of Haiti’s flag, a symbol deeply rooted in the nation’s struggle for independence. On May 18, 1803, amid the Haitian Revolution, leaders like Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Alexandre Pétion convened in Arcahaie to officially adopt the flag.

Most historical accounts credit Catherine Flon, an enslaved woman, with repurposing the French tricolor flag but omitting the white stripe to signify the rejection of white supremacy. The remaining blue and red stripes symbolized unity between Black and mixed-race residents in their quests for freedom.

Haiti’s flag is meant to represent themes of unity, independence and resistance. Haitian Flag Day celebrates that spirit while honoring the sacrifices made during the struggle for freedom and acknowledging Haiti’s rich cultural heritage.

Here is a sampling of festivals, parades, cultural events and demonstrations of Haitian pride across the U.S. All events are on May 18 unless noted otherwise.

Alabama

Albertville: Albertville Cultural Arts Festival — Musical artists Nixon Leger, DJ Washny and DJ Beat headline the Albertville Cultural Arts Festival, which features music, art, delectable cuisine and activities for children. The Haitian American Association of Alabama hosts this event and other Caribbean fests.

California

Los Angeles: Haitian Flag Day — The Haitian community will kick off its Flag Day festivities in Leimert Park with a symbolic morning walk, followed by an afternoon festival with entertainment, live music and tantalizing cuisine.

San Diego: Caribbean Pleasure Haitian Cuisine — Caribbean Pleasure Haitian Cuisine, a local restaurant, invites visitors to indulge in authentic flavors and experience the vibrant spirit of the community. The Haitian-owned restaurant has a 4.2-star rating on Google, and its menu includes dishes like oxtail and jambalaya.

Colorado

Denver: Empowerment for Haiti — Womenful Voice presents “Empowerment for Haiti,” a cultural gathering featuring dynamic speakers, performances by Haitian dancers, and a culinary journey with authentic Haitian cuisine and drinks.

Connecticut

Hartford: Haitian Flag Celebration — The St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, a Catholic church, will host an evening celebration featuring authentic food and a floor to dance the night away in celebration.

Stamford: Haitian Flag Raising Ceremony — Haitian American local leader Francise Jean-Louis presents the 12th annual Haitian flag-raising ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at the Stamford Government Center. The city board representative also hosts Haitian Heritage Month festivities throughout the entire state.

Florida

Miami: The Haitian Compas Festival — Miami, a hub of Haitian pride, will host the 26th Haitian Compas Festival, a celebration of Haitian Flag Day featuring performances by Haitian artists including Nu Look, T-Vice and Klass.

Orlando: ONO LIVE Featuring FRIDAYY — Join the festivities at Mango’s Tropical Café with music, drinks and dancing under the Haitian flag.

Port St. Lucie: Treasure Coast Cultural Festival — Haitian Flag Day — Diverse vendors will be offering Haitian cuisine, cultural handmade goods and more. This free event will feature many Haitian artists including Harmonik and Andy Beatz.

Georgia

Atlanta: Haitian Flag Day Kickoff — The Georgia Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce will host a kickoff celebration on May 17 at the Atlanta City Hall Atrium. The event will include music, vendors, food, speakers, performances and more.

Illinois

Chicago: Haitian American Museum of Chicago — Explore the Haitian American Museum of Chicago for free on Haitian Flag Day and learn about Chicago’s Haitian influence, which can be traced back to its founding by Jean Baptiste Point DuSable. The organization has a host of events for Heritage Month.

Indiana

Evansville: Taste of Haiti Flag Day Celebration — The Haitian Center of Evansville will host a free celebration of Haitian Flag Day, complete with Haitian cuisine, lively music and vendor booths.

Iowa

Waterloo: Haitian Flag Day: Celebrating Haiti! — Waterloo City Center celebrates Haitian Flag Day with traditional foods and lively entertainment. It’s a free-admission event for people to experience the culture of Haiti, the first Black republic in the world.

Maryland

Silver Spring: Lokal Haitian Flag Day — Gisele Restaurant will host a celebration featuring Haitian cuisine and music by live band DJ Zick. The band teased some of its Kompa music on Instagram.

Massachusetts

Norwood: Haitian Flag Day Celebration — Norwood Town Commons will celebrate Haitian culture with food, music and festivities.

Boston: Boston Red Soxs game —A limited number of ticket buyers for the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on May 24 will receive a Red Sox Haitian Celebration jersey.

Boston: 6th Annual Haitian American Business Expo and Job Fair — The business expo and job fair at Boston Prep is a free networking event. Attendees will include business owners, entrepreneurs and local elected officials.

Boston: LIBÈTÉ a Haitian Flag Day Celebration — Join Navet 1804’s Flag Day event for an immersive experience honoring Haitian heritage, history and resilience. There will be cocktails, DJ performances, Haitian cuisine and domino games.

Brockton: 18 Mai Nan Boston — Lva Mixx and DJ Smoov will host this year’s Boston Haitian Flag Day celebration, filled with music, dance and cultural pride. The door opens at 9 p.m.

Michigan

Grand Rapids: Union in Action for Haiti — Dance to live Haitian music, eat Caribbean cuisine and watch lively dance performances at an outdoor event where the proceeds will help students and Haitian families in need. The event will feature vendors including Fran’s Earrings & Things.

Missouri

Kansas City: KC Haitian Flag Day celebration — Celebrate Haitian culture through music with free Kompa lessons, dance performances and a parade. The event will feature performances by Ayati Rara, DJ Flip Int’l, Crossfire and more.

Nevada

Las Vegas: Haitian Flag Day — Come dressed in your Haitian pride colors — blue and red — at this event featuring live music by D-Singer.

New Jersey

Elizabeth: Zoe Fest — Join Zoe Fest on North Broad Street for a night of music, food and fun to celebrate Haitian Flag Day. Zoe, a slang word that refers to Haitian people, explains the event title “The Zoe Take Over,” which means “The Haitians Take Over.”

New York

Brooklyn: Ayiti Cultural Soiree — Experience Haitian culture at the Ayiti Cultural Soiree in Brooklyn, featuring Haitian arts and cultural showcases, food and drinks.

Brooklyn: Haïtian Flag Day Ride & Fête — Join a 10-mile solidarity ride through Little Haiti and other neighborhoods, followed by food, music, raffles and kremas tastings courtesy of Krem Liquor.

Wyandanch: Haitian Flag Day — Join Shades of Long Island for Haitian Flag Day, a celebration of Haitian culture with food, music and more. It will also feature Haitian business owners.

Westbury: ServeHAITI — Haitian Flag Day Celebration and Fundraiser — A celebration and fundraiser for ServeHAITI will include music, dance and food, paying tribute to Haiti’s culture and heritage as well as a speech by Frantz Bourget, a Haitian American business owner. ServeHAITI is an organization that serves people in Grand-Bois, 40 miles east of Port-au-Prince.

North Carolina

Lumberton: Haitian Flag Day — Lumberton’s local Haitian community will celebrate Haitian Flag Day with music, dancing and cuisine.

Cary: Haitian Flag — Family Fun Day — Cary’s Family Fun Day celebration will celebrate Haiti’s culture and heritage with festivities for all including domino games and a soccer tournament.

Charlotte: Experience the Culture — This festival features workshops like Creole 101, lessons on dancing and cooking, as well as panel discussions and activities for children. This free event by Haitian Heritage & Friends of Haiti will also have Haitian music by DJ D-Red and DJ Red Dog.

North Dakota

Fargo: Haitian Flag Day — Rhythm Laughs Entertainment is hosting a night of culture and music with DJ Islandboy and DJ Lee Mix. The event costs $20 and will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ohio

Columbus: Haitian Flag Day Celebration — At Columbus’ Flag Day Celebration, you can support local businesses, indulge in Haitian food, and immerse yourself in Haiti’s culture, history and art. The event is free for kids and $10 for adults.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 8th Annual Haitian Flag Day Celebration After Party — This after-party features Haitian singers KennyMixx, Step is Back and Rara Militan 215 and top DJs including DJ Carens, DJ Most Wanted, and DJ RJMix.

York: Haitian Flag Day Festival — This festival at William Penn Park hosted by Haitian American Community Outreach promises a day filled with Haitian music, traditional dances, traditional cuisine and family-friendly entertainment.

Texas

Austin: Haitian Flag Day Selebrasyon — Fanm Djanm, a headwrap retailer in Austin, often hosts community gatherings. On Saturday, 10% of the purchases at the store will be donated to Bati School, which provides education for children in a mountain community in Haiti.

Plano: Haitian Flag Day Picnic — Contribute a Haitian dish to a Flag Day potluck while enjoying music, soccer and more.

Virginia

Norfolk: Annual Haitian Flag Day Celebration — Proceeds from ticket sales for the event hosted by One Hope For Haiti will go to help a Haiti-focused nonprofit organization.

Washington

Seattle: Kompa Night Haitian Flag Day — Celebrate Haitian Flag Day on May 18 in Seattle with a Kompa Night featuring music including Kompa, Afrobeats and dancehall alongside authentic Haitian food.

