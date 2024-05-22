Black marching bands will head to Southern California for annual show

There’s nothing quite like watching a historically Black college’s marching band rouse a crowd during halftime — except, perhaps, six HBCU marching bands performing back to back.

Last year, Alabama State University hosted the Honda Battle of the Bands, making it the first college to host the event on campus. The next show is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, bringing the event to California for the first time, and tickets are now available.

“It’s big for HBCUs, not just ASU, to get on that particular platform and to have that type of audience where it’s all bands,” said James Oliver, the director of bands at Alabama State. “It’s not football, it’s not soccer, it’s not baseball, it’s not anything with athletes, it’s all bands.”