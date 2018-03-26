Heineken has removed a television ad following a wave of online criticism slamming the commercial as "terribly racist."

In a 30-second ad promoting the beer company’s "Lighter is Better" campaign for its light beer, a bartender slides a bottle of beer past several customers to reach a woman in the distance.

As several people online noticed, during the commercial the beer passes by customers who are darker-skinned while the woman who receives the beer in the end is noticeably fairer-skinned.

Heineken has removed the ad from TV and online rotation and acknowledged that it “missed the mark.”