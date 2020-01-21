Hispanic Miami police captain under fire for claiming he's black due to 'one drop rule'

A Miami police officer has drawn outrage after claiming at a public city commissioner meeting Friday that he identified as a black man, despite having previously identified himself as a white Hispanic male.
Miami Police Cpt. Javier Ortiz was named in the meeting as part of a complaint made by other officers that there is a disparity in treatment of black officers in the department. Ortiz was accused by Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix of identifying himself as a black male on police exams in an effort to get a promotion.
"So the question is, why is it that every time he finishes an exam, he goes back to white Hispanic male?," Jean-Poix, who is also president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, said.
Ortiz was allowed to defend himself against numerous accusations at the meeting, and insisted that he was in fact a black male because of the "one drop rule." He also denied being Hispanic, although he did admit to identifying himself as a white male in previous documents.
"Well I learned that there are people in my family that are mixed, that are black," Ortiz said. "And if you know anything about the one drop rule, which started in the 20th century, which is what identifies and defines what a black man is, or a negro."
The so-called "one drop rule" is the belief that anyone of African descent, no matter how small the ancestry, is considered black.
Rubin Roberts, chairman of the NAACP's Miami-Dade branch, told the Miami Herald Tuesday that Ortiz should be fired.
“The city should be made aware that the statement he made is incendiary,” Roberts told the Herald. “He’s not in any way considerate of black men or women’s plight.”
The Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Ortiz, who is a former president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police union, has been the subject of scrutiny in a number of past incidents.
NBC South Florida reported in December that Ortiz was under investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office for allegedly violating city policy regarding off-duty work detail. The state attorney's office was not able to confirm or deny the investigation to NBC News Tuesday.
A woman accused Ortiz of harassment and stalking after he posted her photo and contact information on his social media after she spoke at a civilian panel where citizens made complaints against officers, according to NBC South Florida.
Her restraining order against Ortiz was dropped by a judge in 2017 and Ortiz was allowed to return to duty.
Ortiz also penned a letter four years ago from the Miami police union threatening to boycott Beyonce's Miami concert performances after declaring her 2016 Super Bowl performance "anti-police." He urged all law-enforcement organizations to do the same.