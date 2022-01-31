Howard, Albany State University among HBCU campuses targeted by bomb threats

At least six historically Black colleges, including Howard University and Southern University and A&M College, received bomb threats Monday, prompting lockdowns and police investigations.

Other schools that reported bomb threats include Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland; and Delaware State University, according to university officials and social media posts. The latest wave of bomb threats came weeks after at least eight historically Black colleges faced similar threats on Jan. 5, which were all unfounded, officials said.

Howard spokesperson Frank Tramble confirmed to NBC News that the university received a bomb threat Monday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., and the Howard University Department of Police issued an “ALL CLEAR” message after an investigation, Tramble said.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff and we vehemently condemn all actions that threaten the safety of our community,” Tramble said in a statement. “The Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Administration Building and surrounding area are now safe for regular business and access.”

Representatives for Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Delaware State University confirmed that the schools were under lockdown.

“Classes have been canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued,” said a spokesperson for Southern University. “University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time.”

Ashleigh Fields, 21, the editor in chief of Howard’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, said bomb threats are common in the area, adding that the latest incident is a reminder for students to stay alert.

“As a student, it just reminds you to be aware and definitely be cautious of your surroundings,” Fields said.

Following Howard’s second bomb threat this month, Fields said she hopes authorities can look at this issue deeper.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “I hope things get explained to us as students as well, too, because that is pretty scary to hear.”

After the earlier bomb threats this month, the FBI said it would investigate. In a statement Monday, the agency said they are taking action after the latest threats were reported.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the FBI said in an emailed statement. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

