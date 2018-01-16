Is it finally time to call Trump racist?

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who was in Thursday’s meeting, said he heard Trump’s comments and condemned the "vile, racist" remarks. And former RNC chairman and MSNBC contributor Michael Steele asserted Friday that Trump is racist and that the "evidence is right there."

Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah, the first Haitian-American woman elected to Congress, said Trump’s behavior is “unacceptable” and has called on Trump to apologize.

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

"I think the words and his actions tend to speak like one who knows something about being a racist. It must be in his DNA or in his makeup," said civil rights leader and Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

And as his comments came on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and eight years after an massive earthquake magnitude destroyed the country, leaving over 220,000 people dead and over 300,000 injured, some say it also shows racial insensitivity.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Paul Altidor, said in an interview on MSNBC Friday that he was surprised and disappointed.

"300,000 people lost their lives on this very day I'm sitting here," Altidor said. "Unfortunately, we are here talking about regretful, regrettable comments allegedly made the president of the United States.”

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., Martin Luther King Jr.'s nephew, told CNN after participating in a White House event honoring his uncle on Friday that he does not believe President Trump is a "racist in the traditional sense," but that he does think Trump is "racially ignorant and racially uninformed."

Journalists have also spoken out on whether Trump should be called a racist.

Thursday night, MSNBC Politics Nation's host and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton condemned Trump’s “racist and bigoted point of view.”

“Do you have to spray paint the n-word in the Oval Office or have a hood in the Lincoln bedroom to be a racist?" Sharpton said.

CNN’s Don Lemon also spoke out against those “calling me and others who point out racist behavior ‘racist’," citing he and other journalists who have called out Trump’s ‘racism' in the past. Good Morning America anchor and journalist George Stephanopoulos mentioned that it is ABC News’ policy to not repeat profanity, but also expressed disagreement with the decision not to use the curse word Trump used.