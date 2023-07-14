Jay-Z honored with career-spanning exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library

From Marcel Duchamp to punk rock, the art world has struggled to find ways to present rebellious forms of art in a museum-like context, and hip-hop is certainly no exception. There have been many rap-related exhibits over the past couple of decades, from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to the Museum of Modern Art, some good, some less so. Exhibits around single artists have been more successful — “David Bowie Is,” “Rolling Stones Exhibitionism” and even the full museum dedicated to Bob Dylan — yet it’s hard to imagine one more fully realized, or thorough, than the 40,000 square foot “The Book of Hov,” Roc Nation’s homage to its founder, Jay-Z, which opens at the Brooklyn Museum on Friday, not far from the now-famous Marcy Projects where the man grew up.

Remarkably, the entire project was kept a secret from Jay and his wife Beyoncé until the day before it opened, although Beyoncé’s ongoing “Renaissance” tour was probably a useful distraction.

Billed as an homage to Jay’s influence on culture, music, business and social justice, it’s a sprawling history of his life and career that extends into two floors of the museum, containing recordings, clothing, artifacts from his career, audio tours, tons of video and most of all, a living testament to his remarkable accomplishments over the past three and a half decades. Best of all? It’s free for anyone with a library card — the library has created 13 different ones, reflecting the artwork of each of his albums — and for those unable to visit, the entire exhibit is available on at thebookofhov.com, with detailed information and photos of each item.

Jay-Z attends The Book of HOV: A Tribute Exhibition Honoring Jay-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rather than taking a chronological approach, the exhibit is divided into seven “zones,” based on lyrics or phrases from Jay’s songs like “Hov Did That,” “So Fly,” “A Work of Art Already,” and more (they’re described below). The exterior of the building is part of the exhibit as well, with its entire, historic front façade covered with a giant adhesive billboard bearing quotes from Jay, as well as a large video cube in front of the building, reminiscent of (but smaller than) the one in the center of the stage on Beyonce’s 2016 “Lemonade” tour.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez says the idea came about as she worked to catalog and store Jay’s vast archives, and was exploring ideas for ways to display it publicly. The company had initial conversations with the Brooklyn Museum, which staged the Bowie exhibit, but it didn’t feel like the right fit, possibly because — although she didn’t use this word — it may have felt elitist.

However, when Brooklyn Public Library President/CEO Linda Johnson reached out to Roc Nation seeking items for an exhibit it was planning based on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Perez knew she’d found the right place. The library is the right size and scale for what they had in mind; it’s not far from the famous Marcy Projects where Jay was born, raised and dreamed of the career that he’s been manifesting for more than 30 years; it is a living symbol of the language and wordplay that Jay’s career is based on; and most importantly, it’s for everyone.

That inclusive quality is central to the exhibit, which was paid for entirely by Roc Nation — Perez will only say that it cost “millions” — and the fact that it is not only free to everyone who wants to attend, it will inspire people to get library cards. There will even be a series of custom cards, one each for Jay’s 13 albums, and a special boxed set of them, autographed by Jay, will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to support public libraries.

Roc Nation co-founder and vice chairman Jay Brown tells Variety, “It’s an absolute honor to bring this exhibit to life and highlight Jay’s unprecedented impact on music, culture, business, philanthropy and society. He leveraged his artistic genius to ascend heights that were previously unimaginable. The exhibit is a testament to JAY-Z setting a blueprint for the leaders of tomorrow to follow.”

Produced and designed by Bruce and Shelly Rogers (who’d worked with Roc on Super Bowl Halftime shows and Jay’s 2010 tour with Eminem) and New York-based design firm General Idea, the exhibit has a sleek, clean design, with lots of steel, glass and white. (Full credits appear below.)