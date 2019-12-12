Jordan Peele's 'Us' Named Best Movie of 2019 by African-American Film Critics Association

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” has been selected as the top 2019 film by the African-American Film Critics Association.
“Us” also won the AAFCA’s trophies for Peele for best director and Lupita Nyong’o for best actress. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.
Peele dominated the AAFCA awards two years ago when “Get Out” was awarded best picture, director, screenplay and actor for star Daniel Kaluuya.
“Jordan Peele continued to raise the bar in horror specifically and film overall” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “With ‘Us,’ he once again upended the horror genre. His centering of a black nuclear family determined to survive in a complex storyline in a genre where black family units have historically been unseen is extraordinary. He continues to push previously set boundaries with bold storylines that bring a refreshing perspective to cinema overall and the genre specifically. The film’s $255 million global gross is yet another example that inclusive filmmaking resonates big at the box office and it also resonated critically with our members who awarded the film with our highest honors.”