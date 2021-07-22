Jordan Peele’s next movie will be called ‘Nope’

Nope. That’s the name of the next mind-bending thriller from director Jordan Peele.

Peele, who is taking on writing and directing duties, revealed the film’s title and poster on Thursday morning, in a tweet that was adorned with nothing but an ominous cloud emoji.

Other than the poster’s tagline, which describes “Nope” as “a new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele,” little to no information has been made public about the upcoming film. Daniel Kaluuya, who landed an Oscar nomination for Peele’s first film “Get Out,” is starring in “Nope” alongside Keke Palmer and “Minari” actor Steven Yeun.

The Universal Pictures film is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 22, 2022. (Universal Pictures is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.) Peele is also producing the film alongside Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw Productions.

With only two feature film credits to his name, Peele has an enviable box office track record. His directorial debut, the 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out,” was a critical and commercial smash. The film, in which Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Bradley Whitford appeared alongside Kaluuya, grossed $255 million in global ticket sales and earned four Oscar nominations. His follow-up film was 2019’s “Us,” a creepy thriller about a family that is attacked by a group of doppelgängers, also generated $255 million worldwide.

As a producer, Peele has backed Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as the upcoming “Candyman” remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and directed by Nia DaCosta.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.