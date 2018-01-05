Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been tapped to produce and curate the soundtrack to superhero film “Black Panther," Marvel Studios announced Thursday.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will produce “Black Panther: The Album,” alongside his award-winning record label executive Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of the Los Angeles-based Top Dawg Entertainment.

Set to be released in conjunction with the eagerly, anticipated film, the soundtrack will feature lead single "All The Stars," featuring Lamar and SZA, his label mate and 2018 five-time Grammy Award-nominee. The track was crafted by Sounwave, in-house producer for Top Dawg Entertainment and a frequent collaborator with Lamar, with whom he shares a 2016 Grammy Award for best rap song for “Alright." The album will also include music from and inspired by the film.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler picked Lamar for the project, which marks the first time Marvel Studios will integrate multiple original recordings created specifically for the film.

"I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store," said Coogler in a release.

Calling the film, “amazing,” Lamar said, the magnitude of the film "showcases a great marriage of art and culture.”

“I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision,” he said.

According to the release, this marks the first foray into soundtrack production for the Compton, California native, who “Vibe” magazine christened the “New God MC”when he graced the cover of its April/May 2013 edition — on the heels of the release of hisalbum “good kid m.A.A.d city.”

TIffith said working on the movie is “a great opportunity.”

“We're always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the "Black Panther" film makes perfect sense," he said.

In 2017, Tiffith and Lamar was named at the top of Billboard magazine’s Hip Hop Power List. With the Marvel partnership, the duo are following in the tradition of soundtracks curated and produced by black music artists like Quincy Jones, who spearheaded soundtracks for movies “In Cold Blood,” “In The Heat of The Night,” “The Wiz” and “The Color Purple.”

During the 1970s, singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield produced best-selling soundtracks for films such as “Superfly,” “Claudine” and “Sparkle. Stevie Wonder helmed the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s 1991 “Jungle Fever” and Public Enemy was the centerpiece for the soundtrack to Lee’s “He Got Game” in 1998. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds produced the multi-platinum soundtrack for the film “Waiting to Exhale” in 1995.

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2016. Andrew Kelly / Reuters file

Vibe Magazine Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas said collaboration with Marvel is a game changer for the music industry.

“[This project] takes them from being the front running label of hip-hop and R&B, to a culturally aware brand that will forever be tied with this historic moment in mainstream cinema,” he told NBCBLK in an email. “Motown has been there with the civil rights movement and now TDE will be remembered as the sound that framed the all-star moment of blackness in modern day Hollywood.”

Interscope Records publicist Ray Alba told NBC News the soundtrack is scheduled for preorder on iTunes beginning Feb. 9.

"Black Panther" is set to premiere in theaters Feb. 16

