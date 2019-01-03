By Gwen Aviles

Lauren Underwood, D-IL, of Naperville, Illinois, became the youngest black woman in U.S. history to serve in the House of Representatives Thursday afternoon.

A 32-year-old registered nurse with two master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University, Underwood began her career as a policy professional in the Obama administration in 2014. Two years later, she became a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) where she worked to implement the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Underwood announced her candidacy in the 2018 elections for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois's 14th congressional district in August 2017 with a platform that included expanding job opportunities, infrastructure improvements and improving the ACA. She defeated incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren in the Nov. 6 election, garnering 52.5 percent of the vote.

“Are you excited to make history?,” one journalist reportedly asked Underwood this afternoon as she posed for pictures on her way to the Capitol.

“A moment in history,” Underwood responded, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Underwood is one of the three Illinois Democrats who were sworn into Congress earlier Thursday; the other two are Sean Casten and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Her appointment means that Democrats now have a 13-5 advantage over Republicans in Illinois’ House delegation.

For her, losing was never an option.

“I learned to be a black woman in this community,” Underwood told the New York Times in July 2018. “This is my home, and the idea that I might not be a good fit is an idea I never gave a lot of consideration to.”

