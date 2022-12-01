LeBron James says there’s a double standard in reporters asking about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones' photo

NBA legend LeBron James has called out reporters for what he described as a double standard in the way they cover Black athletes.

During a post-game press conference Wednesday following the Los Angeles Lakers game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he said his former teammate and Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was subjected to increased scrutiny and coverage after he posted a link to an antisemitic film that led to his recent suspension without pay. The volume of coverage and criticism, James said, was unfair because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 80, has not experienced the same firestorm for a 1957 photo of him as a 15-year-old among a white mob preventing six Black students from entering a segregated high school in Arkansas.

The photo first came to light Nov. 23 when The Washington Post published it in an article detailing the backstory of the picture and how Jones’ great legacy may be tainted because he has yet to hire a Black NFL head coach. Previously, it was widely unknown that Jones was present at the protest.

“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said to the room of reporters. “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

Some reporters in the room began interrupting James, but he rebuffed them with, “I don’t want you guys to say nothing.”

James said not talking about the Jones photo was similar to burying history.

“I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things we’ve been through and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” he said.

He also questioned why the Jones photo didn’t receive the same attention and scrutiny from reporters that Irving’s actions did.

“It seems like to me the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it. But it seems like it’s just been buried under like ‘Oh, it happened,’ OK. We just move on. And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

However, reporters did ask about Jones’ photo during a post-game conference Nov. 24 following the Cowboys win over the New York Giants.