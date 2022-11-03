Lena Horne becomes the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named in her honor

Lena Horne made history this week as the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named in her honor.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street, near Broadway in Manhattan’s Theater District, was renamed the Lena Horne Theatre on Tuesday in recognition of the famed performer and civil rights activist. The Lena Horne Theatre seats more than 1,000 people and is one of nine Broadway theaters throughout New York City belonging to the Nederlander Organization. Well-known actors including Matthew Broderick, Gene Hackman and Jerry Stiller, among others, have appeared on its stage.

Built in 1926, it was originally known as the Mansfield Theatre before it was renamed for notable New York Times drama critic Brooks Atkinson in 1960.

The Lena Horne Theatre was previously named the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and the Mansfield Theatre. Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP

Horne, who was born in 1917 in Brooklyn, New York, and died in 2010 at age 92, was a trailblazing singer, dancer, actor and civil rights activist. The daughter of a banker and an actor, Horne was of Black, European and Native American descent. She dropped out of school at 16 to perform at the famed jazz venue the Cotton Club and pursue a career in the spotlight.

She made her Broadway debut in the 1934 production “Dance With Your Gods” and made her first on-screen appearance at age 21 in the 1938 film “The Duke Is Tops.” Horne’s other noteworthy appearances include the 1978 film “The Wiz,” which was inspired by “The Wizard of Oz” and featured an all-Black cast including stars like Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

Horne also immersed herself in the music world, recording hits like “Stormy Weather,” “At Long Last Love” and “Mad About the Boy,” among others. She broke barriers by becoming the highest-paid Black entertainer at the height of her career in the early 1940s and graced the cover of multiple publications, including Hue magazine in 1953. She also became an active member of the civil rights movement, filing lawsuits accusing multiple theaters and restaurants of discrimination and participating in several rallies, including the March on Washington in 1963.

Horne won several awards during her career, including two Grammys, in 1982 and 1996, along with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1989.

In 1965, Horne released a memoir titled “Lena.”