Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts after posting anti-vax video

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright appears to have deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after receiving backlash regarding a video she posted on the platform Thursday night.

The video, which was from the YouTube channel “On The Table,” questions the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. It also appears skeptical of climate change, accuses China of spreading Covid-19 and includes transphobic comments. Wright tweeted the link to it on Thursday night with the prayer hands emoji, and it was deleted shortly thereafter. YouTube has also removed the video in question for violating its terms of service.

Now, Wright’s entire Twitter account seems to have been deleted, with the handle @LetitiaWright yielding a “This account doesn’t exist” flag when one searches for it. Her Instagram account also appears to have been deleted.

Representatives for Wright did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Wright responded to the backlash on Friday, writing, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

Earlier, Wright had also tweeted: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

Wright’s fellow Marvel Universe star, Don Cheadle, was amongst the stars to respond to Wright’s post, saying that he would “never defend anybody posting this.”

“Jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up,” Cheadle wrote. “i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.